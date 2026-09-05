‘OMG Bips is back’: Bipasha Basu serves major ‘OG fashion queen’ energy in stunning new magazine cover photos

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya posted Bipasha's cover photo on their Instagram Stories with the caption, “Mother Ate…The face (card) that launched an army of envious Bolly actresses.”

The pictures immediately garnered thousands of likes and comments, with the internet showering Bipasha with praises. Here's how Instagram users reacted:

Bipasha Basu is the cover star of Elle India's September 2026 digital cover. The pictures from the feature were shared on Instagram on September 5. The actor, who was delivering ' brown baddie ' energy before it was even a hashtag, featured on the cover of the magazine in a stunning black gown.

Several Instagram users posted tongue-in-cheek compliments for the actor. They wrote, “Y'all can never be her. Periodt,” and “Oh, we are so back, baby! The icon, BB.”

A few others posted, “It's giving Morticia Addams,” “My inner child just passed out. Thank you for this opportunity,” and “Unmatched.”

Someone else commented, “Alexa, please play Bipasha,” in reference to the song Bipasha from the movie Jodi Breakers. Another wrote, “Missed opportunity of adding ‘Bip-ash-ah Bipasha’ audio on this post. She looks faaabbbb.”

A user commented, “OMG BIPS IS BACK.” Another user wrote, “The OG fashion queen.”

Bipasha Basu's stunning looks In the pictures posted by Elle, Bipasha is seen wearing two looks and serving goddess energy in both. The first look shows her in a black mermaid-cut corset gown and a sheer fringe stole, both by Rocky Star.

She styled the ensemble with cascade tassel earrings and a white enamel geometric ring. With her tresses left loose, in a centre parting, and cascading down her back, she chose mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy pink lip gloss, and a soft makeup base for the glam look.