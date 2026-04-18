Bipasha Basu in red bikini on 1998 magazine cover wows internet: 'Not just hot but also ahead of time'

A vintage magazine cover featuring a young Bipasha Basu has resurfaced. Decades before 'Instagram face' or the social media obsession with the 'baddie' aesthetic, Bipasha was setting a standard that fans now say was 'decades ahead of its time'. Also read | When Bipasha Basu revealed fitness secrets for her toned body: 'My favourite is going to gym for weight training' 1998 called, and it’s still obsessed with Bipasha Basu. Here's how social media is reacting to her Elle India cover, which turned 28 in April. (Instagram/ Diet Sabya and Bipasha Basu)

The revival began when the fashion watchdog Diet Sabya shared Bipasha Basu's April 1998 Elle India cover with the caption, “Remember when the girlies wanted to be Bips (Bipasha) so bad.”

The response was instantaneous, evolving from a simple nostalgia trip into a widespread celebration of South Asian beauty and Bipasha’s singular impact on the industry. Bipasha, who turned 47 in January 2026, was around 19 when the photos were taken.

Bipasha’s look: a masterclass in '90s minimalism Her appearance on the cover serves as a time capsule of high-fashion minimalism. At the height of her modelling career — years before her Bollywood debut in Ajnabee (2001) — Bipasha brought a raw, athletic energy to Elle India's 'swimsuit special' issue.

The model-turned-actor wore a classic red-and-white string bikini with a geometric print. The bold crimson hue contrasted sharply against the cool turquoise of the water background. In a nod to late-'90s styling, Bipasha wore a metallic silver armlet (baajuband) on her left bicep, adding a touch of Indie-chic to the beachwear look.

Her look leaned into the 'wet hair' trend, with her hair pulled back to highlight her facial structure. Bipasha's makeup focused on the eyes — piercing and framed by thin, era-appropriate brows — while keeping the rest of the palette neutral to highlight her natural skin tone.