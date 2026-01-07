Bipasha Basu turns 47: When birthday girl asked women to start weight training, shared 'amazing benefits' like fat loss

Bipasha Basu celebrates her 47th birthday on January 7. The model-turned-actor is known for her long-standing commitment to fitness. Known for her athletic physique since her early modelling days, Bipasha has been a vocal advocate for functional fitness long before 'gym culture' became mainstream in India. Also read | Only lifting for strength training? Check these 4 exercises without weights Actor Bipasha Basu in an old workout video highlighted the importance of strength training, especially for women. (File Photo/ PTI)

In a throwback 2018 gym session, Bipasha Basu highlighted that strength is the ultimate form of beauty as she spoke about the benefits of weight training, especially for women. Her message was clear: fitness isn't about being thin, it’s about being resilient, and the best time to start is now.

“Strong is beautiful kinda day,” she shared, adding: “Weight training has its amazing benefits for women. You lose body fat, you gain strength, you decrease risk of osteoporosis, you reduce risk of injury, back pain, and arthritis... Start sooner than later.”

Debunking the 'bulk' myth

Despite the benefits Bipasha spoke about decades ago, many women still hesitate to pick up dumbbells due to the fear of 'bulking up'. Speaking to HT Lifestyle in March 2025, Maitri Boda, co-founder of Squat Up, addressed these persistent misconceptions.

“Women don’t have the same levels of testosterone as men, which is essential for significant muscle growth,” she explained. “Instead of getting bulky, strength training helps women sculpt a leaner, more defined physique by reducing fat and building muscle tone,” Maitri added.

Why strength training is non-negotiable for women

Lifting isn't just about aesthetics – it is a vital tool for long-term health – and according to Maitri, the benefits extend far beyond the mirror:

⦿ Strength training increases lean muscle mass, which raises the resting metabolic rate. This means the body continues to burn calories more efficiently even while at rest.

⦿ Women are statistically at a higher risk for osteoporosis. Lifting weights puts healthy stress on bones, stimulating growth and reducing the risk of fractures later in life.

⦿ Contrary to the belief that lifting is 'dangerous', proper form actually strengthens joints and improves stability, making everyday movements — like carrying groceries or climbing stairs — significantly safer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.