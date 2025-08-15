When Bipasha Basu revealed fitness secrets for her toned body: 'My favourite is going to gym for weight training'

Actor Bipasha Basu has always maintained that for her, fitness is a way of life, not just a goal. In her old interviews as well as social media posts, she emphasises the importance of discipline, consistency, and mental well-being in achieving physical fitness. In a July 19, 2010 interview with Rediff.com, the actor was asked about her diet and fitness secrets. Also read | Bipasha Basu wants women to ‘get those muscles’ after Mrunal Thakur's old video calling her ‘manly’ resurfaces Bipasha Basu once said she combined cardio, muscle training, dance, Pilates and yoga to maintain her toned physique. (Instagram/ Bipasha Basu)

Weight training and cardio to yoga, dance, Pilates

When asked ‘Can you share your diet regime’, the actor had joked, “You give me money and I will give you diet tips!” However, Bipasha was more forthcoming with her workout details, and said, “I like to do something active every day. My favourite is going to the gym for weight training and cardio. But I also try to do a little yoga, I try new classes like Pilates...at the moment I'm into some dance exercises. I try to get in some swimming in the middle of everything. So I do different things.”

Bipasha was once called 'manly with muscles'

Mrunal Thakur recently apologised for an old video that resurfaced, where she made comments about Bipasha Basu's physique, calling her ‘manly with muscles’. The old video, believed to be from her early television days, sparked backlash on social media, with many accusing Mrunal of body-shaming Bipasha.

Amid this, Bipasha had shared a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Strong women lift each other up.” The actor emphasised the importance of women supporting each other, and also encouraged women to prioritise physical and mental strength, saying, “Get those muscles, beautiful ladies... Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.