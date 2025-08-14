Mrunal Thakur finally addresses internet storm over Bipasha Basu body shaming video: ‘I said many silly things at 19’

Mrunal Thakur has broken her silence on the controversy around an old video of hers that resurfaced on social media last week. In the video, a 19-year-old Mrunal, joked about Bipasha Basu's body in a TV interview, something she regrets now. Mrunal Thakur regrets the comments she made against Bipasha Basu.

Mrunal apologises for old comments

She wrote a post on Instagram stories, expressing regret at what was said. "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently.

“With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” she said.

In the interview, Mrunal sat alongside a co-star for an interview. She started her career as a television actor with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014).

What was the controversy?

During the interview, Mrunal joked that she is much better than ‘muscular’ Bipasha Basu. Since the video surfaced on Reddit and then migrated to Instagram, Bipasha's fans have been making edits to recall just how beautiful and iconic she used to be. Many were even disappointed with Mrunal's comments, saying they are no longer her fans.

Her latest posts have also been flooded with hate and mentions of Bipasha in the comments.

Comments on Mrunal's posts.

While Bipasha has not commented on the controversy directly, she did share a post about women lifting women on IG stories yesterday.

“Strong women lift each other up.” She went on to add more in the caption, which read, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn and is known for movies such as Jersy, Sita Ramam and Love Sonia. Bipasha has been on a break from movies for a few years now and is enjoying being a mom to her daughter Devi.