Bipasha Basu wants women to ‘get those muscles’ after Mrunal Thakur's old video calling her ‘manly’ resurfaces

Since the last few days, an old video of actor Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkumbhagya days has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mrunal called Bipasha Basu 'manly with muscles' and claimed she was 'better' than her. On Wednesday, Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post that seemed to be a response to Mrunal's comment. (Also read: ‘Why not celebrate Saiyaara?’: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 release being pushed because of competition) Bipasha Basu has responded to a mean comment that was made by Mrunal Thakur.

What Bipasha wrote

Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote that read, “Strong women lift each other up.” She went on to add more in the caption, which read, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

Bipasha Basu via Instagram Stories.

Bipasha did not mention Mrunal's name in her Instagram Stories and added the caption: “love yourself.” Mrunal has not commented on this matter yet.

Mrunal's comment

For the unversed, in the throwback video Mrunal was heard saying, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.”

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The comedy entertainer, led by Ajay Devgn, released in theatres on August 1, to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. She will be seen next in Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde scheduled for 2026.

Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film Alone. The actor stepped back from movies to focus on her family and motherhood. She married Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and they welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.