‘Why not celebrate Saiyaara?’: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 release being pushed because of competition

The release date of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 was pushed from July 25 to August 1. Saiyaara, which released on July 18, registered a massive opening weekend and went on to become an unexpected hit. Mrunal Thakur has now broken her silence on speculations that the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 postponed the release because of the strong pull of Saiyaara. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal said that the team wants the film ‘to breathe’ in theatres. (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur film loses steam, crosses ₹32 crore) Ajay Devgn Films rescheduled the release of Son of Sardaar 2 from July 25 to August 1.

What Mrunal said

When Mrunal was asked about whether Son of Sardaar 2 faced competition from Saiyaara and what was her take on the film's success, the actor said, “If a film like this is doing well, we want it to breathe, right? We want it to get its due love and recognition. I mean, 'Why not celebrate Saiyaara?' Let’s give all the screens and everything to a film that deserves that much love.”

‘I am so happy and proud of them’

She continued, “I have not watched the film because I have been promoting lately, but it's on my list, I want to watch it. There are a lot of questions, as in people are saying that you know, ‘Oh, you got scared…' I am like, no, we are only supporting a film which is doing well, and I am so happy that films in Bollywood are doing great, especially with newcomers. This opening is humongous! I am so happy and proud of them [Ahaan and Aneet]… Welcome to cinemas!”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet). As they work together, they fall in love with each other. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster. The film crossed ₹300 crore at the Indian box office.