Is Saiyaara copied from Korean classic A Moment to Remember? Film's writer Sankalp Sadanah breaks his silence

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara is enjoying a dream run at the box office, having crossed ₹500 crore globally. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, it has emerged as one of the year’s biggest hits. However, amid the applause, a controversy has surfaced, with a section of viewers alleging that Saiyaara is lifted from the Korean classic A Moment to Remember. Writer Sankalp Sadanah urges viewers to watch both films and form their own opinions on the similarities.

Writer Sankal Sadanah speaks out if Saiyaara is a copy

Now, the film’s writer, Sankalp Sadanah, has addressed the comparisons for the first time. Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sankalp dismissed the plagiarism claims and urged audiences to form their own opinions.

“Honestly, so much has already been said about this. All I can say is — the Korean film is out there, and so is Saiyaara. Watch both and judge for yourself. You’ll be able to tell whether it’s inspired, a copy, or an original.”

Shedding light on the film’s origin, Sankalp shared that Saiyaara was born not from a structured screenplay, but from a moment of pure emotion during a casual meeting with Mohit Suri in Bandra.

“There was talk of a sequel to another project — Aashiqui 3, to be precise. It was raining when we came back from a meeting. As I was about to leave, Mohit asked me to stay back and listen to something. He shared an idea and asked if it was worth building into a film,” Sankalp recalled.

The idea that eventually became Saiyaara wasn’t driven by plot mechanics or formulas. According to Sankalp, the emotional seed of the film came from a single line — one that eventually made its way into the film. Despite the noise around it, Saiyaara continues to draw audiences in with its storytelling, soulful music, and fresh pairing of two rising stars.

What is the similarity between the two films?

Viewers found Saiyaara and the Korean film A Moment to Remember share thematic similarities, particularly their focus on a romantic relationship tested by memory loss. In both stories, a young couple faces the emotional turmoil of one partner suffering from a degenerative memory condition, with the male lead becoming a devoted caregiver. The films emphasise unconditional love, emotional endurance, and the pain of forgetting shared memories.