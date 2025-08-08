Varun Badola backtracks after saying Saiyaara team went 'a little overboard' with promotions: ‘This is malicious’

Actor Varun Badola, who earlier commented on the promotions of his latest hit film, Saiyaara, has backtracked now. Earlier, speaking with Screen, he said that the film's "team went a little overboard" with the promotions. Now, on his Instagram Stories, he said that he was misrepresented. Varun Badola spoke about his recent film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Varun Badola backtracks on his PR Saiyaara comment

Varun, who essayed the role of Ahaan Panday's father in Saiyaara, took to his Instagram Stories and shared screenshots of several articles that quoted him. He wrote, "This is a complete misinterpretation and misrepresentation of my words. This is malicious in its intent to tarnish a film like Saiyaara that has been receiving unanimous love from everyone.

Varun Badola said that he was misrepresented.

Fans cried, fainted after watching Saiyaara

After the film's release, several videos emerged on social media platforms showing moviegoers crying bitterly, screaming, and fainting in theatres after watching it. A person was even seen watching the film with an IV drip attached to him.

What Varun had said earlier

Reacting to this, Varun had said, “By the third or fourth day, the film was being talked about. I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hain, chhaatiyaan peet rahe hai (People were breaking their bangles, beating their chest). I think the promotions team went a little overboard there, where people are going to see the film, putting IV drips.”

"Those people must have been told to give content in some way; thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and went crawling to see the film. It’s okay. We understand promoting the film, but it’s good only up to a certain level. However, the film cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it," he had added.

However, speaking to Zoom, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri had said, “We have tried to be honest all through this film. People think the viral theatre videos were created, but we have not done that."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor, who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). As they work together, they fall in love with each other.

The story shows whether they unite in the end. The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of Ahaan, also starred Aneet in lead role. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan and Shann Groverr.