Crazy fan turns up for Saiyaara show with IV drip; internet tells him to go to hospital instead

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have set the box office on fire with their debut release, Saiyaara. Young fans from all over the country are raving about the passionate love story, even turning up to theatres with IV drips. A fan caught a show of Saiyaara despite seemingly being unwell.

A passionate fan for Saiyaara

A video that has surfaced on Reddit shows a man with an IV drip attached to his hand, watching a show of Saiyaara. His friends film his video while he wipes away a tear. Another video on the man's IG account shows him roaming around late at night on a deserted road, the IV still hanging from his wrist and the Saiyaara title track playing in the background. The man seems to be from Satara, Maharashtra, as he mentioned in the second video.

People on the internet were cringing at his ‘antics’. “Bhai bimar h tu Allha ko yaad kr saiyyara se kaam na chle (Bhai you are unwell. Think about God, not Saiyaara).” Another wrote. “Itni dedication 😂 movie ke liye hospital se uthkar chle gye (Such dedication that he left the hospital for this).”

A person on Reddit wrote, “Iss generation ke liye pani save karna is not worth it (It's not worth saving water for this).” “That's why I take shower when ever possible,” replied another.

“Indian youth is doomed,” declared a Redditor.

More videos are emerging of fans screaming, crying, and fainting in theatres during shows of Mohit Suri's latest film.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, starring newcomer Ahaan Panday, has collected ₹21.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one of it's theatrical release, the makers announced on Saturday. The romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film released in theatres on Friday.

"YRF & Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has a historic opening for a debutant film with 21.25 crore in India on Day 1," the production banner said in a statement.

The makers said "Saiyaara", which was released in 8,000 screens, is the biggest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film, career-best opening for director Suri, and the highest opening day for a love story.

"Achieved all this without the actors being opened up to public gaze and without any traditional publicity and marketing approach - so zero interviews, zero city visits, no reels, no influencer content, no visibility. Just the power of strong content marketed to the entire nation," the statement read.