Saiyaara box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film continues stellar run, crosses 40 cr

Saiyaara box office collection day 2: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have a certified hit on their hands. The young debutants' film is having a stellar run at the box office, raking in more money in two days than many others could not manage over a lifetime run. Saiyaara box office collection day 2: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday play a young couple in love.

Saiyaaara Day 2 box office collection at 8pm

As per Sacnilk.com, by 9 pm on Saturday, the film had collected ₹19.87 crore. The numbers are likely to swell over the next couple of hours and overnight. The total collection after two days has now crossed ₹40 crore easily.

Need some context? The film has already surpassed lifetime hauls of other GenZ/nepo kids debutants, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. The lifetime collection of their theatrical release Loveyaapa was ₹6.8 crore. It released in February.

Rasha Thadani, the last nepo kid that audiences loved, also managed ₹6.5 crore lifetime haul for her debut vehicle, Azaad. Vedang Raina's Jigra did manage a better show, thanks to lead star Alia Bhatt's star power, at ₹30 crore after a three-week run.

Great show on opening day

Saiyaara collected ₹21.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one of it's theatrical release, the makers announced on Saturday.

The romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film released in theatres on Friday.

"YRF & Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has a historic opening for a debutant film with 21.25 crore in India on Day 1," the production banner said in a statement.

The makers said Saiyaara, which was released in 8,000 screens, is the biggest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film, career-best opening for director Suri, and the highest opening day for a love story.