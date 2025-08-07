Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur film slows down further, film crosses 32 crore

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 7: Son of Sardaar 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur continued its run at the box office with modest numbers on its seventh day. Despite outnumbering the other release Dhadak 2, the numbers are still not enough for this comedy drama to declare it a clear winner. Son of Sardaar 2 is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office after 7 days. Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's film crosses 32 crore in 7 days.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office

The film, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, earned an estimated ₹1.21 crore (India net) on Thursday, bringing its total 7-day collection to approximately ₹32.7 crore, according to Sacnilk.

While the film had performed consistently over its first six days, Day 7 witnessed a decline in audience turnout during the evening and night shows, which recorded 0% occupancy across major regions. The overall Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 7.11% for the day, with 5.48% in morning shows and a slight rise to 8.73% in the afternoon.

Regional Performance Breakdown

The film’s performance varied across regions. Jaipur led the charts with an impressive 14.00% overall occupancy, peaking at 16% in the afternoon. Lucknow also fared well, posting 10.50% occupancy, bolstered by a strong 14% afternoon turnout. The NCR (Delhi region) followed with 8.50% overall occupancy, driven largely by the afternoon shows (11%).

Other metro cities like Mumbai (7.50%), Pune (7.00%), Bengaluru (7.00%), Chennai (7.00%), and Chandigarh (7.00%) maintained steady, if unspectacular, numbers. On the lower end, Surat (3.00%), Kolkata (3.50%), and Bhopal (3.50%) showed comparatively weaker footfall.

Drop in evening footfall

A key concern for the film on Day 7 was the complete absence of audience engagement in the evening and night shows, across all major markets. This sharp dip may indicate a waning momentum as the first week concludes, potentially signalling challenges ahead for the second weekend. Despite this, Son of Sardaar 2 has managed a respectable first-week total, and with the weekend approaching, the film will be looking to regain traction — especially in strongholds like Jaipur and Lucknow.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora in his first major Hindi release, Son of Sardaar 2 brings back Ajay Devgn as Jassi Singh Randhawa. This time, Jassi embarks on a chaotic journey to Scotland in an attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife. However, things quickly spiral out of control as he finds himself caught in the middle of mafia rivalries, a loud Punjabi wedding, and an unexpected hostage situation.