Should women lift weights? Know the truth and how one should get started properly

Every exercise has a certain body image associated with it. Pilates is associated with the ‘clean girl’ toned physique, while yoga enhances flexibility. Similarly, lifting has a muscular, jacked body image. So, women who lift often may hear that lifting too much may make them too muscular and ‘manly, ’ and some even shy away from lifting at times. But this is not the actual case. Women are often asked not to weight train because they may become too 'muscular.' (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Maitri Boda, co-founder of Squat Up, debunked some common myths around lifting and shared tips on how women can get started with lifting weights.

ALSO READ: Only lifting for strength training? Check these 4 exercises without weights

3 common myths of lifting for women

These are some of the myths Maitri Boda dispelled and set the record straight:

Myth 1: Lifting weights will make women look bulky

Fact: Women don’t have the same levels of testosterone as men, which is essential for significant muscle growth. Instead of getting “bulky,” strength training helps women sculpt a leaner, more defined physique by reducing fat and building muscle tone.

Myth 2: Cardio is better than lifting for weight loss

Fact: While cardio burns calories during the workout, strength training increases muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and helps burn calories even at rest. A well-balanced fitness routine should include both strength training and cardio for the best results.

Myth 3: Lifting is unsafe and increases injury risk

Fact: When done with proper form and guidance, weight training actually strengthens joints, improves bone density, and reduces the risk of injuries. It enhances overall body stability, making everyday movements easier and safer.

Benefits of strength training for women

Body appears more toned with regular strength training.(Freepik)

Now that you have your facts right, it's important to understand the fundamentals of lifting and how they help you.

Maitri shared:

1. Tones and defines the body: Lifting weights helps build lean muscle, leading to a firmer and more sculpted appearance. Unlike the common fear of looking “bulky”, it actually enhances overall body shape.

2. Boosts metabolism and aids fat loss: Strength training increases muscle mass, which in turn raises resting metabolism, helping the body burn more calories throughout the day, even while at rest.

3. Improves bone health and prevents injuries: Women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis, and weightlifting is one of the most effective ways to strengthen bones and improve joint stability, reducing the likelihood of fractures and injuries as they age.

How can women start their lifting journey?

If you want to get started with lifting and achieve a toned physique, Maitri shared how one can get started:

1. Start with lighter weights and focus on form: Prioritize proper technique over lifting heavy. Gradually increase weights as strength improves.

2. Fuel your body with the right nutrition: A diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs supports muscle recovery and overall performance.

3. Balance strength training with recovery: Rest days and activities like yoga or stretching help prevent injuries and allow muscles to rebuild stronger.

ALSO READ: 'Walking isn't exercise!' Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares harsh reality, suggests better options

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.