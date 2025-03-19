'Walking isn't exercise!' Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares harsh reality, suggests better options

Walking is one of the baseline activities to keep you away from a sedentary lifestyle. Hitting the daily step count is one of the prerequisites for staying active. But it should not be the only exercise, in fact, Rujuta Diwekar, the celebrity nutritionist who worked with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for many years, dispelled the popular belief of walking being an ‘exercise.' Let's see her take on exercise and what other alternatives she shared that actually qualify as ‘actual exercise.’ Walking is not an exercise, as per celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Feel sleepy in afternoon? Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 2 things to include in your lunch

'Walking is not an exercise'

For many walking may be the only exercise, meeting their daily quota of steps and calling it a day. But Rujuta Diwakar shattered this popular belief by putting forth the argument of walking being an activity, not an exercise. Rujuta added that it's one of the best activities to get the body moving. But walking doesn't fit the parameters of true exercise.

What constitutes an exercise?

Rujuta cleared the air and shared the criteria of what falls within the exercise category. One of the overarching components is that the exercise should be challenging.

Further, Rujuta provided a framework for what constitutes an exercise, sharing 4S:

Strength

Stamina

Stability

Stretching

Whatever exercise you do, should demand one of the above-mentioned qualities. Exercise is all about, as Rujuta added, should make one ‘comfortably uncomfortable.’ This inherently means that one should go beyond their comfort zone but at the same time strike a balance by staying within safe limits, and not putting too much exertion. This is applicable even in daily life, as she explained, that those who adopt this mindset go far in career life.

Similarly, when it comes to exercise, it should be challenging enough to improve the body's flexibility, strength and stamina, yet without causing burnout or physical injuries. It not only produces results but makes the workout regime more sustainable.

Walking is not as challenging as an exercise should ideally be.Instead of just walking, Rujuta suggested climbing stairs, running or doing Surya namaskar. Each of these requires at least one of the 4s she shared. Climbing stairs and running demand stamina, while Surya namaskar stretches the body.

Rujuta concluded by saying that to see ‘real results’ one should take on strenuous workouts and be ‘comfortably uncomfortable.'

It gives a reality check on the kind of exercises you should include in your workout regime as walking alone may not show results.

ALSO READ: Study reveals walking reduces depression risk: Find out how much your daily step count helps

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.