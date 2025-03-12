Feel sleepy in afternoon? Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 2 things to include in your lunch

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for many years, has shared two foods that can help combat the afternoon slump. In an Instagram post on March 12, she said ghee and chutneys can be added to your lunch to help avoid becoming 'irritable, sleepy or tired post lunch'. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning If you are sleepy, irritable, exhausted post lunch, there are two foods you should include in your lunch, according to Rujuta Diwekar. One of them is any type of chutney. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In her caption, she wrote, “Two foods you should include in your lunch to avoid that afternoon slump. Just the good old ghee and chutneys – a small dose of good fat, fibre, micronutrients but more importantly of diversity and deliciousness.”

In the undated video she posted from an event, Rujuta explained why and said in Hindi, “How many people get afternoon slump after lunch? Afternoon slump means you feel sleepy post-lunch and it feels like if you don't drink tea or coffee or smoke a cigarette, you will end up in a coma. There are a lot of people who become irritable after lunch... if you don't want to be irritable, sleepy or tired post lunch, then the two things which should be in your lunch are these.”

Why you should eat ghee with lunch

She added, “Number one is ghee. It is very good for you and your health. All of you have Vitamin D and B12 deficiency. All of you need ghee in your diet. For all those of you, who feel that over a period of time, you have been getting fat, for those who feel they have a thyroid issue, or there is pigmentation on the skin, or you are suffering from constipation, you are going to need ghee in your lunch. So add at least a teaspoon of ghee to your lunch.”

Don't forget to include a chutney in your lunch

Rujuta further said, “That is one thing that you should be doing, and the second thing that needs to be a part of your lunch is any kind of chutney – be it made of curry leaves, coconut, dal, flaxseed. There are a lot of chutneys that are part of our collective Indian cuisine. So, any of these chutneys is good for you.”

Remember to consume ghee and chutneys in moderation as part of a balanced meal. Also, know that feeling exhausted post-lunch is not always normal; click here to learn the possible reasons for your post-meal fatigue and ways to fix it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.