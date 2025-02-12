Kim K's ex-bf Pete Davidson just ditched all his tattoos for bare new campaign; 'can't escape the clean girl aesthetic'

Pete Davidson just dropped his bare new look on our feeds, and we’re here for it. Hollywood’s most unexpected boyfriend has been spotted in nothing but his undies for Reformation’s Valentine’s Day ad campaign and fans are losing it over his fresh, smooth look that’s practically screaming, “Who’s this new guy?” Spoiler alert: It’s still Pete, but with way, way less ink. The campaign is basically a love letter to his “harmless boyfriend” persona — the one that made him a tabloid staple thanks to his high-profile flings with Hollywood’s finest: Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Phoebe Dynevor; it's a well-known fact that this “line cook” vibe was his secret sauce to skyrocketing into fame. As Pete’s fame skyrocketed, so did his tattoo collection, with his entire body, from torso to neck, covered in pieces by 2019. But just when we thought we could pinpoint what made Pete Pete, he flipped the script. Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson's new look

In 2020, the SNL comedian started the multi-year quest of getting his tattoos removed and it’s been a painful process, both physically and financially. Now 31, the actor revealed that this major transformation has cost him a whopping $200,000 so far. According to sources, Pete’s decision to remove the ink was totally spontaneous. “He just woke up one day and wanted them gone,” a source revealed to People. Another insider added, “[He’s] been sober since September [2024], and gained twenty pounds.”

So, what prompted this dramatic decision? While promoting his new movie Dog Man, Pete chatted about his tattoo removal journey on The Today Show and gave fans an insight into his transformation: “I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, ‘I got to change it up a little bit.’” He even gave a little PSA for anyone thinking about getting a tattoo: “[The removal is] pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it.”

Naturally, the internet had a field day with Pete’s newfound tattoo-less look. Fans couldn’t help but react with surprise, saying things like, “Even Pete can't escape the clean girl aesthetic!” and “I was trying to figure out why I am so attracted to him all of a sudden. I mean, I like tattoos but not detention desks.” And let’s not forget the love for the tattoo removal clinic, with one commenter joking, “That tattoo removal clinic deserves a raise, shit ain’t easy.” But many were fairly dismayed at the intense change of vibe he appeared with saying, “Tatooless Pete is recession indicator.” Another comment claimed, “Why does this look like someone wearing Pete Davidson’s skin as a suit?” while one more said, “Pete Davidson without tattoos looks like an AI-generated model 😭.”

The brand has dubbed him the “Official Boyfriend of Reformation,” and honestly, who can argue with that? Pete Davidson, no tattoos, new vibe, same lovable guy. Who knew that in 2024, even Pete Davidson would be embracing the “clean” look?