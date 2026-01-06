Fitness coach with 20 years of experience reveals 4 most common mistakes that stall strength training journey

Strength training exercises are generally the top choices for toning muscles, boosting metabolism, and getting in shape. In fact, they often rank high on many people's New Year's resolution lists.

The benefits of strength training are so extensive that they can even support longevity. A study published in 2021 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that just 30 to 60 minutes of strength training per week can make a significant difference. People who trained had a 10 per cent to 20 per cent lower risk of death from major causes, including cancer and heart disease, compared to those who didn't train at all. It is also important to note that the benefits plateaued after an hour and sometimes declined if workouts exceeded two hours, suggesting that overtraining may be counterproductive.

But here's the catch: you need to ensure that you are doing the strength training correctly, otherwise it will not deliver the desired results and could even lead to injuries.

Asad Hussain, fitness coach and founder of OddsFitness, with 20 years of experience, shared with HT Lifestyle 3 common mistakes people often make when it comes to strength training that may hinder progress.

1. Rushing through the process

Many people are often in a rush to speed up their strength training journey, especially when it comes to increasing the weight, calling it levelling up rapidly. But this is the wrong approach. The fitness coach shared that gradual and steady progress is better and more effective. Most importantly, progress does not have to be linear.

“Progress can also be achieved via tempo, range of motion, stability demands, or fatigue management,” he noted.

2. Poor movement quality

“Poor joint positioning, limited range of motion, and weak stabilising muscles reduce the effectiveness of even well-designed programmes. Strength training should first teach the body how to move well before asking it to move more,” Asad revealed.

This means you need to first master the fundamentals before diving into advanced exercises and movements. When you first improve and learn the basics, not only are you safe, but you see better results. Strength training is about gradually building strength over time, rather than constantly chasing intensity too soon.

3. Improper recovery

Prioritising recovery is just as important, as it allows your body to rest and come back stronger, otherwise you are at risk of injury. Asad warned that recovery is often misunderstood and emphasised the need to reframe what actual recovery looks like.



“Strength adaptations occur during rest, not during the session itself. Inadequate sleep, insufficient protein intake, and excessive training frequency blunt progress and increase the risk of overuse injuries,” he added.

This suggests that recovery is also supported by other lifestyle habits, such as sleep, proper nutrition and managing stress.

4. Associating age with strength training

The last mistake is a common one, as there is a perception that strength training is only for athletes or young adults. But the fitness coach challenged this, reminding us of the importance of separating fitness from age. Strength training actually preserves muscle mass and bone density, which are critical for metabolic health, insulin sensitivity, balance and overall functional independence as one ages. It may actually backfire if you neglect strength training because of age.

