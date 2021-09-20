Bobby Deol on 20 years of Ajnabee: That film was way ahead of time when it released

Apart from the thrill, Bobby Deol’s film Ajnabee caught attention for its storyline, fused with the plot of wife swapping. As the film completes 20 years of its release on September 21, the actor agrees that it was way ahead of time, but that has changed with the entry of OTT space in the entertainment space.

For Deol, it was fun to work on the project, and wishes he could go back in time and relive all those moments. “First of all, it doesn’t feel 20 years since it was released. It feels like it was yesterday that we got together and shot this film. It was such a great experience working with everyone,” he shares about the Abbas-Mustan directorial co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu.

The 52-year-old continues, “When I was working with Abbas-Mustan on Soldier (1998), at that point they thought of me giving the character, which Akshay essayed, and eventually, they thought I was better suited for another character, which I ended up playing. And Akshay did a great job.”

Talking about the storyline of the film, Deol believes the subject was very bold and interesting. “That’s the reason it did so well. At that point when it released, the film was actually ahead of its time. But now, things have changed. Now, we see a lot of different subjects being explored on screen. (There is no denying) Ajnabee was not just a movie, it changed a lot of things.”

And today, with the advent of web space, he feels, “Audiences are seeing such subjects being played on screen a lot more. Now, I think a lot of subjects are bold, interesting, and show the reality and how people actually live their life.”

Over the years, Deol has found a special bond director duo, Abbas-Mustan, which continues till date as he is working on their next, Penthouse.

“I’ve known them for the last 25 years, and I think they’re the most humble and sweetest people in the industry. They treat me like a younger brother,” he shares.