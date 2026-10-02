The Brunch round-up for October 3: The week and how it made us feel

1 So humbled Madonna has revealed that Sabrina Carpenter’s team ghosted her, forcing her to DM Sabrina herself to make their Bring Your Love collab happen. Awkward. But we remember how Madonna went after Lady Gaga repeatedly, calling her “reductive” and a “blatant rip-off” 15 years ago. The tables have a funny way of turning.

2 Feeling our age Because John Green is writing for grown-ups now. Hollywood, Ending comes nearly a decade after the 2017 YA drama Turtles All the Way Down. It follows two young actors cast in an Andy Warhol biopic, who get into a relationship and have to deal with rumours, gossip and paps. Cool, cool. But where’s the yearning and sap?

3 Popping off May we never run out of iconic pop star girlies to stan. We’ve discovered Adéla (that pink-haired singer who didn’t make it to Katseye). She’s 22 and a former ballerina. She opened for Demi Lovato’s concert, and her debut album, Prima, explores being rejected, and feeling homesick but deeply ambitious. New fav alert.

4 Doing a fit check Are you also playing Dressmaker? The fashion-design video game gets players to cut fabric and sew patterns for delighted townsfolk (or irate ones, if you mess up). The game launched on Steam last week and became a surprise hit. But only OGs remember the dress-up games on GirlsGoGames in the ’00s, and the delusional belief that they’d succeed Tom Ford at Gucci.

5 Job hunting How has Bollywood not remade The Intern yet? The treacly 2015 movie about a hotshot woman CEO and the old-man intern who teaches her about life, is so primed for senti desi audiences. There’s already a South Korean remake. Now, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will recreate Anne Hathaway and Robert de Niro’s roles. Retired uncles for the win!

6 Freeing the fat This week, Instagram belonged to the chonkiest. The @FatDogsOfDelhi’s competition brought together 64 super-thicc contenders. Our vote went to Moti from Sarojini Nagar, with Dahi Bhalli from North Campus and Googoo from Saket waddling a close second. Alongside there was also Alaska’s Fat Bear Week. Gosh, so many layers to this story.

7 Getting style tips Ancy Sojan, who won Silver at the Asian Games, is #goals in every way. We will never match her 6.53-metre long jumps. So, we’re happy to just steal her look. With sequinned eyes, two gold chains, nose pin, sparkly earrings, and colourful braids and clips, she’s got major drip.