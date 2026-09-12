Career & Finance Horoscope, September 12, 2026: Your career may move toward stability today, trust steady progress

A stable and supportive professional environment can help you feel more confident today. You may have reason to celebrate a milestone, successful project, or positive development. Financially, enjoy your progress without becoming careless with spending.
Career Tip: Celebrate your wins, but keep building on them. Crystal Remedy: Carnelian supports confidence, motivation, and productive momentum.
A major professional or financial cycle may be reaching completion. You could receive closure on a long-running matter, finish an important project, or realize that you're ready to move toward something bigger.
Career Tip: Acknowledge what you've accomplished before immediately chasing the next target. Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli encourages wisdom, clarity, and confident transitions.
Workplace politics or conflicting priorities could create unnecessary stress. Someone may try to pull you into a disagreement that doesn't actually concern your long-term goals.
Career Tip: Protect your reputation by refusing to participate in pointless professional battles. Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz is perfect for grounding and protection from unnecessary workplace tension.
Money, support, and professional reciprocity are highlighted. You could receive assistance, fair compensation, or an opportunity to collaborate with someone who values what you bring to the table.
Career Tip: Don't undervalue your contribution; fair exchange matters. Crystal Remedy: Malachite will bring growth, transformation, and healthier financial patterns. However, keep an Amethyst with this stone to balance the intensity.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More