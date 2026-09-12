Sadhguru on Spirituality: Is there really just one problem behind your struggles?

You may have a long list of things you want to fix. Work, money, relationships, stress, uncertainty or simply the feeling that life is not going the way you planned.

But Sadhguru has a different way of looking at this. In a recent Isha Foundation audio published on September 4, he speaks about what he describes as the “one problem” in life. His point is not that you have only one practical problem to deal with. Instead, he turns the question inward and asks you to look at how you experience your own life.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: He says why you are fearful and how your mind can create fear

What is Sadhguru’s idea of the one problem? Sadhguru’s spiritual approach often comes back to awareness and how consciously you live. On Isha Foundation, he has previously described the deeper human problem as being “unconscious and compulsive.” In this view, you may react to situations, emotions and thoughts without first noticing what is happening within you.

That changes the way you look at everyday struggles.

Instead of asking only, “How do I fix this situation?”, you can also ask, “How am I responding to this situation?” For him, that inner shift is part of the spiritual process.

Why do you keep finding new problems? You solve one problem at work and another appears. You reach a goal and soon want something else. You finally get some free time, but your mind starts worrying about what comes next.

Sadhguru has made this point before, describing how human beings can move from having one basic concern to creating many more once survival is taken care of. His spiritual argument is that your external circumstances alone may not explain why you continue to feel unsettled.

Is the problem outside you or within you? This does not mean every problem is your fault.

Life can bring real difficulties, including financial pressure, loss, conflict and uncertainty. Sadhguru’s teaching instead asks you to examine the part you can actually influence: your own experience of what happens.

Isha Foundation has previously framed spirituality as taking responsibility for yourself rather than constantly looking for someone else to blame.

That makes the idea more practical. You cannot control everything around you. But you can become more aware of how you think, react and respond.

What does this mean for your spiritual life? In Sadhguru’s view, your ordinary experiences can become a way to understand yourself better. A difficult conversation, an unexpected setback or even a moment of frustration can show you how quickly your mind reacts.

Instead of immediately following that reaction, you can pause and observe it.

Can looking inward change the way you live? Isha Foundation describes this as turning inward rather than simply searching for an external solution. One of Sadhguru’s earlier teachings puts it simply: “There is only one way, and that is in.”

You may still have bills to pay, difficult decisions to make and problems you cannot avoid. The spiritual question is different: can you face those things without allowing every situation to completely control your inner state?

That is the question behind Sadhguru’s latest “one problem” message. Rather than promising a quick solution, it asks you to look at the person experiencing the problem in the first place.