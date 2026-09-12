Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is Ganeshotsav? Correct date, sthapana time, shubh muhurat, city wise timings and more
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesh's birth, begins on September 14, 2026. Know muhurat and timings.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day, Hindus worship Lord Ganesh and pray for the blessings of prosperity. Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.
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Ganeshotsav is a ten-day festival that ends on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On this day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after street processions. Here's everything you need to know about the date, muhurat, and more:
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is the festival?
According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. Ganesha Visarjan is on Friday, September 25.
The festival begins with Ganpati Sthapana, when devotees install an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform rituals, including prayers and aarti. Flowers, incense, diyas and sweets are also offered to the deity. It ends with Ganesh Visarjan.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shubh muhurat
Ganesh Puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. It is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day.
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM
Time to avoid moon sighting - 9:06 AM to 8:04 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 7:06 AM on September 14
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:44 AM on September 15
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: City wise muhurat
11:16 AM to 1:44 PM - Pune
11:02 AM to 1:31 PM - New Delhi
10:51 AM to 1:18 PM - Chennai
11:08 AM to 1:36 PM - Jaipur
10:58 AM to 1:25 PM - Hyderabad
11:03 AM to 1:31 PM - Gurgaon
11:04 AM to 1:33 PM - Chandigarh
10:18 AM to 12:46 PM - Kolkata
11:20 AM to 1:48 PM - Mumbai
11:02 AM to 1:28 PM - Bengaluru
11:21 AM to 1:49 PM - Ahmedabad
11:02 AM to 1:30 PM - Noida
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Celebrations
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last 10 days and traditionally begin with the installation of Lord Ganesha's idol. This is followed by prayers, Prana Pratishtha, aarti, and offerings. Devotees offer fruits, flowers, Durva grass, incense, and sweets to Lord Ganesha, especially modak.
Families also bring Lord Ganesha, lovingly called Bappa, home and worship him for 10 days. Communities also set up pandals across cities and towns. These public celebrations often include devotional programmes, cultural events, music performances, food, and social initiatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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