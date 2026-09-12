Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is Ganeshotsav? Correct date, sthapana time, shubh muhurat, city wise timings and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day, Hindus worship Lord Ganesh and pray for the blessings of prosperity. Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

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Ganeshotsav is a ten-day festival that ends on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On this day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after street processions. Here's everything you need to know about the date, muhurat, and more:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is the festival? According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. Ganesha Visarjan is on Friday, September 25.

The festival begins with Ganpati Sthapana, when devotees install an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform rituals, including prayers and aarti. Flowers, incense, diyas and sweets are also offered to the deity. It ends with Ganesh Visarjan.