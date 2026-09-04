Ganesh Chaturthi special| Three generations sculpting faith since 80 years

As the independent India was born in 1947, Ramkrishna Khatu started making small Ganesh idols for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. “The main motive behind it was to make the festival sarvajanik, for everyone. That was Lokmanya Tilak’s vision so that people unite and they build a community. I have heard stories that my grandfather thought let's start sculpting idols for the common people and take it to their households,” shares 30-year-old Nikhil Rajan Khatu, who is now the third generation taking the business forward.

What started as making small clay idols for households in Mumbai, was expanded by Nikhil’s father Rajan Khatu into Kalasagar Arts as he started making large idols of nine feet and above. The sizes went on to grow to 20-24 feet, and Nikhil took over the company’s reign after his father’s passing in 2020. As they complete 80 years, the Khatu family is one of the most renowned names in the industry today.

“It’s been six years now and the market has been growing every year. I see a lot of people from the young generation getting into the festival and trying to increase the scale of celebrations, especially with the reach of social media. I started during the COVID with 30-35 orders of idols, and this year we have over 95 idols going to all over Maharashtra and even Surat,” shares Nikhil, who now employs over 50 artists and craftsman under him.