Drumming up the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi: Inside Maharashtra's Dhol Tasha pathak tradition

The tasha is a shallow, kettle-shaped drum held at waist level and played with two thin, flexible bamboo or cane sticks. It produces a high-pitched sound that complements the deeper beats of the dhol.

The dhol and tasha are traditional percussion instruments from Maharashtra. The dhol is a large, double-headed cylindrical drum suspended around the player’s neck and played with two different sticks to create a layered sound. Traditionally made of hollowed wood with leather heads, modern dhols often feature steel or brass bodies with synthetic heads.

The reverberating beats of the dhol and tasha are integral to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. With the festival now just over two weeks away, Dhol Tasha pathaks across Maharashtra are stepping up preparations for the processions. But beyond the spectacle of hundreds of players performing in sync, the tradition has a long history. From its roots in Pune’s schools to the pathaks attracting professionals and actors, here’s a look at what goes behind becoming part of a Dhol Tasha pathak.

While variations of the dhol and tasha have existed in rural Maharashtra for centuries and were traditionally played at village festivals, the organised and disciplined pathak format seen today took shape in Pune in the 1960s.

In 1964, Dr Vinayak Vishwanath 'Appasaheb' Pendse, founder of Pune-based educational institution Jnana Prabodhini, introduced a disciplined percussion ensemble for school students. The initiative was soon adopted by other schools, helping establish the organised pathak culture associated with Pune today.

“Appa Pendse was one of the teachers who started the Dhol Tasha culture in school, and then it was picked up by three other schools — Ramanbag, Garware Prashala, and N.U.M.V. Later, around 1999-2000, the first commercial pathak started. Till then it was limited to just the schools,” says Saurabh Gokhale, actor, Founder Member and Chairman, Kalaawant Trust.

From school groups to year-round communities Today, Dhol Tasha has moved well beyond its school-based origins. While Ganesh Chaturthi remains the biggest season for most pathaks, several groups conduct classes and participate in performances throughout the year.

Milind Vichare, Pathak Pramukh of the Mumbai-based Vandan Dhol Tasha Dhwaj Pathak, says, “We have classes the entire year, but proper practice begins 3-4 months before Ganpati. We have basic practice on alternate days in the week for 3-4 hours, and the specific dhol tasha practice happens at weekends from 9am to 2pm.” He adds, “We perform during other religious events too, year-long, such as Navratri and Gudi Padwa,” says Vichare.

The groups are also drawing people from a range of professions and age groups. “College students, those doing jobs like doctors, policemen, government servants are among those who join," he says. Neelesh Bharankar, founder of the Tilak Nagar-based Gajashree Dhol Tasha Pathak, sees a similar mix among his members. “Most of the members are working professionals. I myself am a vice president of an IT company. Plus there are a few doctors, engineers, and college-going guys as well,” he says.