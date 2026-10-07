Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in public service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service and governance, describing his journey from Gujarat chief minister to prime minister as one centred on the goal of building a developed and self-reliant India. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

In a message posted on X, Dhami said Modi’s public service journey began on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as Gujarat chief minister. He said the journey had continued with a resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India.

Dhami said that during the past 25 years, Modi had placed the welfare of the poor, women’s empowerment, youth development, modern infrastructure and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage among his priorities.

He also highlighted Modi’s stated commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, calling the approach an inspiration.