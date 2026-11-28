The government is set to table two bills - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, in Parliament on Monday under a special sitting. Gandhi strongly objected to the proposals, alleging that they were aimed to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

In the past two years, the Opposition had moved impeachment notices against judges, the vice-president, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the CEC. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Amid the Opposition's mounting attack on the government's delimitation plans, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi brought Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar back in focus on Saturday, alleging that the proposed bills would grant him power to “redraw” the electoral map.

A copy of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, accessed by HT on Friday, shows that the government has proposed to form a delimitation commission after the amendment takes effect.

This proposed panel will have three members and one of them could be the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), a post currently held by Gyanesh Kumar.

Section 3 of the Bill provides for the constitution of a Delimitation Commission. Here's what it reads:

“(a) one member, who shall be a person who is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court, to be appointed by the Central Government, as the Chairperson of the Commission; (b) the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner, ex officio: ….. and (c) the State Election Commissioner of the State concerned, ex officio.”

While the Bill does not mention Gyanesh Kumar by name, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he would be one of the members. He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar, who had “captured” the EC, now had his sights set on doing the same with the delimitation commission.

Also Read: Delimitation Bill proposes formation of commission, SC judge, CEC nominee among members

“Gyanesh Kumar will be a member, one ex-SC judge chosen by Modi and Shah. Any guesses who would choose the third member? It would be Gyanesh Kumar, he would choose the third member,” Gandhi said on Saturday.

“EC captured, now Delimitation Commission. The composition of Delimitation Commission gives Modi-Shah full control. Gyanesh destroyed your vote. Now, he will destroy India's map," the Congress party said in a tweet, sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi's speech.