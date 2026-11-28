The Speaker's nod came ahead of discussions on the proposed Constitution amendments linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, on a day the DMK extended its support to the revised version of the Bill on women's quota.

A separate seating arrangement has now been made in the Lok Sabha for 22 DMK MPs, sources aware of the matter said. (Representative Image/Sansad TV)

DMK MPs will sit separately in the Lok Sabha, away from the Congress, after Speaker Om Birla accepted the Tamil Nadu-based party's demand for a separate seating arrangement.

Why did the DMK support the revised delimitation bill after opposing an earlier version?

Why did the DMK support the revised delimitation bill after opposing an earlier version?

Why are DMK MPs sitting separately from Congress in the Lok Sabha?

Why are DMK MPs sitting separately from Congress in the Lok Sabha?

Also Read | From 1999 to 2026: DMK’s delimitation U-turn puts spotlight on its history of political shifts

A separate seating arrangement has now been made in the Lok Sabha for 22 DMK MPs, sources aware of the matter said.

The DMK snapped its ties with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the TVK and became a party to the new Tamil Nadu government headed by TVK's C Joseph Vijay in May.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi warns against delimitation, says Modi wants ‘blank cheque’ to redraw constituencies

After parting with the Congress, the DMK MPs had urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make a separate seating arrangement for them in the Lower House.