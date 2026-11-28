The Speaker's nod came ahead of discussions on the proposed Constitution amendments linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, on a day the DMK extended its support to the revised version of the Bill on women's quota.
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Home/India News/DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating After Supporting Delimitation Bill, Moves Away From Congress