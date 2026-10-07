New Delhi, The Centre will launch Joint Squad for Health teams across 55 districts in 11 states to strengthen youth-led community mobilisation for tuberculosis elimination, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday. Govt to strengthen youth-led community mobilisation for tuberculosis elimination

The teams will help take the tuberculosis free India message to the grassroots, the ministry said in a statement.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will lead the national launch of the teams at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.

The initiative, being jointly undertaken by the Health Ministry, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Defence, will bring together Class-I officers, MY Bharat volunteers and NCC cadets to drive community-level engagement against TB, the statement said.

The Joint Squad for Health teams are envisaged as a structured mechanism to channel the energy and reach of India's youth into an organised action for TB elimination, with the first phase focusing on engagement at the block, ward and community levels.

The teams will disseminate information on TB symptoms, prevention, timely diagnosis and completion of treatment, besides helping address myths and misconceptions, reduce stigma and encourage individuals and communities to participate in the national TB elimination campaign.

The JOSH teams initiative builds on the growing emphasis on community participation and Jan Bhagidari as important pillars of India's TB elimination efforts, the statement stated.

In 2025, 67,933 panchayats across 697 districts were recognised as TB free, reflecting the collective efforts of health workers, elected representatives, community members and volunteers in advancing the national TB elimination agenda.

"The launch of JOSH teams marks another important step in the government's efforts to build a people-centred, participatory and community-driven response to TB, with coordinated action involving ministries, states and Union Territories, health workers, elected representatives, youth and citizens," the ministry said.

"Through stronger grassroots engagement and greater Jan Bhagidari, JOSH teams will further reinforce the collective resolve to build a TB Mukt Bharat," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.