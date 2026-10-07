Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers for PM Modi at Uttarkashi temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. Dhami attributes India's progress to Modi's leadership, seeking divine blessings for the Prime Minister's lasting success and wellbeing.

Dhami prayed for Modi’s good health, long life and continued success. He said the Prime Minister’s 25 years in public life had been a period of dedication to national service, public welfare and the development of the country.

Dhami said Modi had worked to give the country a new direction and renewed energy during his public life. He also prayed that India would continue moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation under Modi’s leadership.

The chief minister said seeking Baba Vishwanath’s blessings from the sacred land of Uttarakhand for Modi’s long and successful public life was a matter of fortune for him.