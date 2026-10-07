Goonj review: I walked into the new Indiranagar restaurant and instantly forgot I was in Bengaluru

Indiranagar has a new restaurant — which is honestly a funny sentence to say at this point, because a new restaurant pops up in this jam-packed, beloved heart of Bengaluru literally every other day (if you know, you know). But Goonj — Indian Food House, which opened in Indiranagar in September 2026, is not just another new opening. Also read | Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Every flavour of India

I walked in expecting the usual. Instead, the second I crossed the threshold, the noise of Bengaluru — from traffic to the delivery bikes — cut off, giving way to a moody, theatrical space. Think old Delhi nostalgia meets New York bar chic.

The whole idea behind Goonj, which translates to echo, is simple: what if a collective cultural memory could be turned into a restaurant? It is a question that chef Jitendra, who walked me through every dish on the table, appears to take quite literally. The menu doesn't try to reinvent Indian food. It just takes what you already know and makes it stay with you a little longer.