160 surrender Indian passports in Pune after becoming foreign citizens

Pune - Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 160 people surrendered their Indian passports at the Pune passport office between January and August 2026 after acquiring the nationality of another country; as per data from the passport authorities. The figures indicate a steady number of applications from people who have moved abroad and subsequently obtained foreign citizenship, requiring them to formally surrender their Indian passports.

Pune passport officer Vinod Gaikwad said that the Pune office receives a significant number of applications for passport surrender every month although the number varies. “The Pune office handles around 25 to 30 surrender cases every month. From January to August 2026, a total of 160 people surrendered their Indian passports after acquiring the nationality of another country. The number varies from month to month, and the office also publishes the relevant data periodically as part of its transparency-oriented approach,” Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad also clarified that applicants are not necessarily required to travel to Pune to complete the process of surrender. The surrender of an Indian passport following the acquisition of a foreign nationality can be completed through Indian missions abroad or passport authorities at different locations, depending on the applicant’s circumstances and the applicable procedure. This allows individuals residing abroad or outside Pune to complete the formalities without having to specifically return to the city.

The monthly figure of around 25 to 30 cases, along with the 160 cases recorded during the first eight months of 2026, shows that passport surrender remains a regular administrative service handled by the Pune office. The cases include individuals who have acquired citizenship of different foreign countries and are required to complete the formal process of surrendering their Indian passports.

Under Indian citizenship rules, a person who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of another country ceases to be an Indian citizen and is required to surrender the Indian passport. The surrender process enables the authorities to formally record that the individual is no longer entitled to hold or use an Indian passport. The process is separate from the acquisition of a foreign passport and is carried out after the person has obtained foreign nationality. Passport authorities have also maintained that the surrender of an Indian passport should not be confused with the cancellation or expiry of a passport. When an Indian citizen acquires a foreign nationality, the individual is no longer eligible to retain an Indian passport and must surrender it through the prescribed procedure. The passport authorities then process the surrender and issue the relevant documentation as per the applicable rules.

A Pune resident who surrendered his Indian passport said on condition of anonymity, “Acquiring foreign citizenship was a significant decision for me, taken after considering my personal and professional circumstances. Once I obtained citizenship of another country, I understood that I had to surrender my Indian passport as per the rules. The process was relatively straightforward, and I was able to complete the formalities through the prescribed channels. Although surrendering the passport was an emotional moment because of my connection with India, it was a necessary step after acquiring foreign nationality.”