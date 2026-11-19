Magnus Carlsen has a way with bending the rules and, by the sheer weight of his stature, setting a precedent for others to follow. After the world No. 1 stirred controversy by refusing to turn up for his fast classic game against Bibisara Assaubayeva in the Total Chess Pilot event in Budapest on Tuesday since he had already won the day’s match, he repeated the act on Wednesday. This time, Richard Rapport and Abhimanyu Mishra followed suit. Abhimanyu Mishra like Carlsen, skips game after sealing match at Total Chess Pilot event (US Chess/FIDE)

Mishra, the world’s youngest grandmaster, did not show up for his fast classic game against Vaishali Rameshbabu after taking an unassailable 11-1 lead over two rapid games and four blitz games.

“It has been an exhausting and demanding elite event, with multiple games played each day (seven!) in this knockout format.) in this knockout format. Having won the second rapid game of the day (and the match with it), I was tired. Well in advance of the next game, I approached the chief arbiter to ask whether it would be acceptable for me not to show up. She told me that the decision was entirely mine and that it was perfectly acceptable not to play. Moreover, there is still some uncertainty surrounding whether the remaining games in matches that have already been decided count toward rating. Given that uncertainty, combined with the fatigue I felt, plus permission from the chief arbiter, I had sufficient reasons not to show up.” Mishra wrote an X.

It made for a rather odd sight: three players in the playing arena – Vaishali, Bibisara and Martirosyan – waiting for their opponents to show up, only to realise there wouldn't be a game and quietly leave the venue.

Other players had pointed out that tournament regulations, as discussed at the technical meeting, required all games to be played and rated. After Carlsen’s first forfeiture on Tuesday, no one seems quite so sure anymore.

It’s been a gruelling schedule for players with seven games a day for each player across three time controls – rapid, blitz and fast classic – in the knockout rounds.

“I’m not going to play anymore today... if the match is done, it’s very silly to play on without anything to play for,” Carlsen said after he wrapped up his match against Bibisara in the rapid and blitz games.

Carlsen’s no-show has opened up a debate on whether a forfeit should count as a loss and cost a player rating points. Carlsen is dangerously close to dropping below 2800. He can hardly bear to risk a loss or even a draw.

“I really think it's time to consider forfeits as losses, with ratings deducted accordingly. For the last couple of years I was raising this idea internally - as we see an avalanche of walkovers in open events - most of them due to poor performances in earlier rounds, some of them due to all sorts of boycotts, almost never due to force majeure. In top events, it impacts the public perception of the event, damages viewership, and can also be used to manipulate the rating system,” Emil Sutovsky, Chief Executive Adviser to the Fide president.

“In other sports, imagine fans turning up for a match only to find one player missing. We’ve now seen it happen at an elite event, but this problem has been around for years in open tournaments, players withdraw after seeing the final round pairings to protect their rating, leaving opponents waiting for a game. Players and spectators deserve better. Chess needs stricter rules,” Indian GM Sethuraman wrote on X.