A man from Chennai, who travelled to Delhi to meet a social media influencer, allegedly died after being assaulted by the woman's family members and neighbours for attempting to enter her house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police sources said on Thursday. Investigators found that the man had first connected with the woman through social media and regularly liked her videos. (Representational)

The incident occurred on November 7, when the man, employed with a private company in Chennai, allegedly tried to enter the woman's house. His actions led to a confrontation with her family members and some neighbours, who allegedly assaulted him, according to news agency PTI.

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Police have arrested the woman's father and a neighbour in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the other accused.

Investigators found that the man had first connected with the woman through social media and regularly liked her videos. He allegedly developed one-sided feelings for her before travelling from Chennai to Delhi in an attempt to meet her. The woman has more than 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms, the report added.

"On November 7, he was trying to enter the house, triggering a confrontation. The woman's father and some neighbours caught hold of him and thrashed him, leaving him with serious internal and external injuries," a police source said.

Woman's father, neighbour arrested Following the assault, the injured man was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. However, doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after assessing his critical condition. He was later shifted to another hospital as his condition did not improve, but died while undergoing treatment, the source added.

After his death, Madhu Vihar police registered a case under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The woman's father and a neighbour were subsequently arrested.

Police said the investigation had also revealed the alleged involvement of the woman's brother and other neighbours. Teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at and around the crime scene to identify the remaining suspects and establish their roles in the assault.