Leftist groups have accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members of attacking a group of interns at Medical College, Kolkata, as they surrounded the principal’s office over a show-cause notice late on Wednesday. The Leftist groups said they would continue with their agitation. (ANI)

A Kolkata Police officer, requesting anonymity, said a large contingent was rushed to the spot to free Indranil Biswas, the medical college principal, around 10.30pm. No police complaint was lodged, the officer added.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari warned that anarchy would not be allowed but did not comment on the allegation against the ABVP, the student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “No disturbance will be allowed at the medical college. The police have been deployed. We will not let the Leftists create any anarchy,” Adhikari said.

A health department official said members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and other Leftist student organisations surrounded Biswas’s chamber in the administrative building over the show-cause notice served to eight interns on Monday regarding their alleged media statements against the administration on October 17. The agitators demanded withdrawal of the show-cause notice, the official said.

AIDSO and the Progressive Democratic Students’ Federation alleged that some outsiders entered the campus around 8pm, claiming to be ABVP activists and rampaged in the corridor outside the principal’s office.

The Leftist groups said they would continue with the agitation on Thursday, even as the ABVP did not comment.

The alleged rampage took place after ABVP supporters clashed with Students’ Federation of India members on College Street, where the 200-year-old college is also located, over a book stall.