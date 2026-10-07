CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Saurav Das to inform Delhi Police of CJP's Oct 10 protest against CEC at 10am
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Rahul Gandhi took the centre stage in the Opposition's protest against CEC on Tuesday, climbing on to the barricades to wave the tricolor and forcing his way through the security to enter Akashwani Bhawan where they staged a sit-in.
- 19 Mins agoDK Shivakumar says ‘ashamed’ after Rahul, Priyanka's detention
- 28 Mins ago‘There will be a reckoning’ - Rahul Gandhi shares video of detention
- 30 Mins agoCJP's three demands before Oct 10 protest
- 33 Mins agoSaurav Das to ‘intimate’ Delhi Police of CJP's Oct 10 protest
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: The entire Opposition has come together to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several INDIA bloc MPs protested on Tuesday to demand the CEC's ouster and marched towards the Election Commission of India in Delhi. Many of them, including Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, were briefly detained at Delhi's Akashvani Bhavan after they staged a sit-in....Read More
The protest by the Opposition leaders comes after alleged irregularities in decisions taken by the poll body, particularly the Special Intensive Revision exercise, an issue which has been a major point of contention ever since last year's Bihar assembly polls, when the current nationwide SIR exercise was commenced.
Apart from the Opposition MPs, other student organisations and activists have also taken out marches demanding the CEC's resignation.
ECI says 'no party sought meeting till 4 pm'
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that no political party had formally sought an appointment with the poll panel before 4 pm, as the Opposition MPs protested in the national capital.
The ECI said it was informed by Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of MPs led by Gandhi wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum.
Jantar Mantar 2.0
Political pressure group Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that they will launch a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 against the CEC.
CJP's co-convener Saurav said that on Wednesday, October 7, he will reach the Parliament Street police station at 10:00 am to “intimate” the Delhi Police of their protest on October 10, 2026.
“The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully,” he said.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, Dipke said, "One Nation, One Election is just a slogan. The actual intention of the ruling dispensation is to push the country toward 'one nation, one political party'."
He also alleged that Maharashtra police was issuing notices to CJP protesters, pressuring them not to attend the Delhi protest.
"It is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar. The police stated (in the notice) that the agitation is going to be "violent". How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?'' he asked.
"Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like Delhi Police? What do they have to do if a person is going to Delhi from Chandrapur?" he added.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: DK Shivakumar says ‘ashamed’ after Rahul, Priyanka's detention
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at from Akashvani Bhavan and said that he was "ashamed.”
“The way they are trying to delete votes in my state, I am ashamed. BJP should not go to this level. We should win the election in a general way, earning the hearts of the people of the country... The entire nation, in fact, all the voters, have been worried about this issue," he said.
"My vote is my right... I think today we all should stand by him... I don't know whether the Prime Minister knows about it. Without the consent of the Prime Minister, I think they would not go to this level," he added.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: ‘There will be a reckoning’ - Rahul Gandhi shares video of detention
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi shared a video of Delhi Police detaining him after he staged an 8-hour sit-in at the All India Radio premises on Tuesday.
“To save the traitors of democracy, the remnants of democracy have been dragged through the mud. There will be a reckoning - not a single traitor will be spared,” Gandhi captioned the video.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: CJP's three demands before Oct 10 protest
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party listed down its three demands ahead of its October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar and said that the demands were “non-negotiable”.
The demands are -
"1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him.
2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the January 2025 voters list, and order an independent inquiry.
3. Repeal the 2023 ECI appointments law and establish an independent, credible selection process."
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Saurav Das to ‘intimate’ Delhi Police of CJP's Oct 10 protest
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: CJP's co-convener Saurav said that on Wednesday, October 7, he will reach the Parliament Street police station at 10:00 am to “intimate” the Delhi Police of their protest on October 10, 2026.
“The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully,” he said.