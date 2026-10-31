23-year-old girl jumps off university building after exam in Jaipur, dies
The student, identified as a resident of Prem Nagar in Jaipur's Gurjar Ki Thadi area, was pursuing her second year of MBA.
A 23-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a private university in Jaipur on Saturday, police said, according to news agency PTI.
The student, identified as a resident of Prem Nagar in Jaipur's Gurjar Ki Thadi area, was pursuing her second year of MBA.
The incident took place shortly before a mid-semester examination scheduled for 9.45 am. The university subsequently postponed the examination following the incident.
According to police, the student had received a phone call before entering the examination hall. She later went to the sixth floor of the university building.
Some students spotted her sitting on the edge of the building and rushed to stop her, but she jumped before they could reach her, police said.
Second Jaipur private university student found dead in two days
She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a university vehicle, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was later shifted to the hospital mortuary.
Her classmates told university authorities that she had been speaking to them shortly before the incident.
"We have spoken to her classmates, but no reason has come to light so far," a police official said.
Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
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