Second Jaipur private university student found dead in two days

A student was found dead at a private hostel near a university in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Wednesday night, the second suspected suicide case associated with the institution in two days, police said. It was unclear whether police found a suicide note.

The body of the second student from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh was recovered from a hostel room after other students alerted police to a foul smell emanating from it. Police opened the room and recovered the body. Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the death were under investigation.

Rajbir Singh, a Rajasthan Police officer, said the condition of the body suggested that the student may have died a day or two before. “The body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem,” Singh said.

It was unclear whether police found a suicide note. Investigators said the cause and time of death will be established following the post-mortem.

On Tuesday, a BTech student allegedly died by suicide in the same private university’s campus hostel. The two deaths raised concerns about student mental health and support systems at the educational institution. A student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test died by suicide in Rajasthan’s coaching hub of Kota the same day.

The Rajasthan government told the state assembly that 55 students died by suicide across the state between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025. Kota accounted for 28 of these deaths, the highest among all districts. The city recorded 16 student suicides in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Six suicide cases were reported from Jaipur during 2024-2025. These included that of a nine-year-old Class 5 student at a private school. Sikar, another major coaching centre, recorded five student suicides during the two years.

Student suicides were largely reported from districts with major coaching institutes and educational centres. Kota and Sikar together accounted for 33 of the 55 deaths, or 60% of the statewide total.

The state government cited academic pressure, mental stress, depression, family problems, and examination-related disappointment among the factors associated with these deaths. In several cases, the reasons remained unknown or were still under investigation.