Gangtok, The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee on Saturday urged the state government to initiate immediate high-level talks to facilitate the return of the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorjee, to Rumtek Monastery, saying his ongoing visit to neighbouring Bhutan offered a crucial opportunity. SIBLAC urges Sikkim government to expedite Karmapa's return to Rumtek

In a press statement, SIBLAC general secretary Sangay Gyatso Bhutia reminded the government of its electoral promise to bring the Karmapa back to his traditional seat at Rumtek and said the issue should be treated as a matter of utmost priority.

The committee said the sacred throne at Rumtek Monastery had remained vacant for 45 years following the death of the 16th Karmapa, Rangjung Rigpe Dorjee, on November 5, 1981.

It said generations of devotees in Sikkim and across the world had waited for the 17th Karmapa's return, while many elders who had campaigned for the cause had passed away without seeing their aspirations fulfilled.

Pointing to the Karmapa's arrival in Bhutan on October 29 for a 10-day visit to lead prayers and grant public audiences, SIBLAC said his presence in the neighbouring country presented an opportunity that the state government should not miss.

The committee urged the government to immediately initiate formal diplomatic engagement with the Karmapa and the relevant authorities to facilitate his return to Rumtek before the Bhutan visit concludes.

SIBLAC also questioned the status of an earlier Sikkim government initiative, saying an official notification had reportedly earmarked around ₹1.5 crore for sending a high-level delegation to facilitate the Karmapa's return.

However, the committee said there had been no public clarity on the outcome of the initiative or the utilisation of the allocated funds.

The statement further noted that the Karmapa had not visited the Indian subcontinent since leaving India on a temporary visa in May 2017, adding that his prolonged absence had fuelled uncertainty among devotees.

"A broken promise on a matter of such profound spiritual and cultural heritage will not be forgotten," the committee said, urging the government to act without further delay.

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