“This time there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge,” the 78-year-old SP leader said, adding that while the country was free, the Constitution needed to be “liberated” through a collective struggle.

Khan, who spent a year in prison following his arrest in November last year, challenged the efforts to project him as a mafia in Uttar Pradesh, said people would now unite for a larger struggle to protect the Constitution and claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost next year’s state elections.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail, struck a defiant note after reaching Rampur late Wednesday, declaring that the political battle in Uttar Pradesh would be a “revolution” fought on public issues rather than caste or religion.

What did Azam Khan say about the BJP and the political battle in Uttar Pradesh?

What did Azam Khan say about the BJP and the political battle in Uttar Pradesh?

Describing the mood on the ground as a “flood” of public sentiment, he said: “The crowd in Ghaziabad, the convoy that reached Rampur and the people who gathered at my residence are an indication of this deluge. People will not fight in the name of religion and caste but on issues.”

He also questioned the narrative that painted him as a mafia leader. “Am I a mafia? Would someone who establishes schools for children and opens universities be called a mafia?” he asked.

Since 2019, around 90 cases have been registered against the veteran SP leader, ranging from alleged land grabbing and forgery to hate speech and misuse of power. He has been convicted in several cases, and the resulting sentences and pending proceedings have kept him in and out of jail over the past few years.

Khan took a swipe at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department, saying if these agencies existed during the time of Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who set up Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University respectively, the two educationists would also have been jailed.

Khan also questioned the credibility of different institutions, saying they should introspect over the declining public trust and the observations made by the high courts and the Supreme Court.

Mounting a sharp offensive on the BJP, Khan claimed it was only winning elections through foul play. “They (BJP) are wiped out. Did you not see the Lok Sabha election results? Did you not see the Vidhan Parishad election results? The seats they won were won through foul play,” he said, describing the crowd of supporters at the jail and at his house as evidence of this outpouring of support.