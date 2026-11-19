The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an illicit laboratory manufacturing alprazolam in Delhi's Ghazipur area, calling it a “significant crackdown” on the clandestine manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in India. Officers seized 148 kg of alprazolam intermediate in solid and liquid form, along with approximately 1,046 kg of raw materials and chemicals. (Representative)

According to the agency statement issued through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday, officers searched the premises on 15 and 16 November 2026, seized 148 kg of alprazolam intermediate and arrested the person operating the laboratory. However, it did not name the accused.

“The search revealed a fully functional clandestine laboratory equipped with reaction apparatus, a water chiller, a vacuum exhaust machine and other equipment used in the manufacturing process,” the DRI said in its statement.

The premises were deceptively operating under the “façade” of a computer shop, a cover that hid a complete manufacturing setup for a drug that is otherwise a prescription medicine, it added.

The case will be tested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

What is Alprazolam? Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine-class psychotropic substance, commonly marketed under brand names such as Xanax and Alprax. It is a prescription medicine used primarily for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders, but the DRI said its “misuse, dependence potential and diversion into illicit channels” pose significant public health concerns.

It is a notified psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, and its unauthorised manufacture, possession, sale and distribution attract penal provisions of the Act. In other words, making the drug outside the system that governs it is an offence in itself, whatever its use.

The operation and seizure The operation was “intelligence-led,” according to the DRI. The agency said its officers searched the shop on 15 November and completed the action on 16 November, the following day, after dismantling the full manufacturing setup found inside.

Officers seized 148 kg of alprazolam intermediate in solid and liquid form, along with approximately 1,046 kg of raw materials and chemicals. They also recovered 188 litres of additional chemicals and liquids used in the manufacturing process, which the DRI listed separately by volume.

The laboratory equipment and associated materials were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. This means the reaction apparatus, water chiller, vacuum exhaust machine, and other items found at the site are now in the agency's custody as part of the case.

The other recent bust The Delhi action follows the DRI’s recent busting of a major clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing laboratory in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on 29 October 2026. That operation was carried out with operational assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), the release said.

The Jalaun operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,100 kg of drugs and precursor chemicals, along with manufacturing equipment, and the arrest of two persons. Taken with the single arrest in Ghazipur, the two operations have led to three arrests so far, according to the figures given in the release.

The two raids are 17 days apart, counting from 29 October to 15 November. Together they account for about 2,294 kg of drugs, intermediates, precursors and raw materials, made up of roughly 1,100 kg in Jalaun and about 1,194 kg in Delhi. The 188 litres of liquids found in Ghazipur are not counted in that total.

The DRI said the busting of the laboratory in Delhi “within weeks” of the Jalaun operation “underscores” its intensified focus on identifying and dismantling illicit drug manufacturing facilities. The statement presents the two cases as part of a continuing effort and not as isolated events.

The agency said the aim is to remove “substantial quantities of intermediate materials and precursor chemicals” from the illicit supply chain. By its own account, taking such materials out early also helps disrupt “the networks sustaining such operations,” which is the stated purpose of targeting laboratories, not only finished drugs.