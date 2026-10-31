How to check if your vehicle is BS-VI compliant? A step-by-step guide

Bharat Stage (BS) emission standards are India's vehicle emission norms, modelled on European standards. Introduced by the government to control air pollution, these norms set limits on the pollutants vehicles can emit. Knowing a vehicle's emission standard can also help owners verify its compliance status and understand whether any restrictions on vehicle use apply to it.

Keeping track of a vehicle's emission standards is important not only from an environmental perspective but also to ensure compliance with applicable regulations.

How can I verify whether my vehicle is BS-VI compliant?

How can I verify whether my vehicle is BS-VI compliant?

The transition did not occur nationwide for every vehicle category at the same time. For instance, BS-III norms were introduced for certain vehicles in selected cities in 2005 before being extended nationwide in 2010. BS-IV norms were introduced in selected areas before becoming nationwide in 2017.

India's major emission standards have been introduced in stages. BS-I norms came into effect in the early 2000s, followed by BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV. BS-VI norms became mandatory for new vehicles covered by the rules from April 1, 2020, with India skipping BS-V norms.

A vehicle's Bharat Stage classification depends primarily on the emission standard it was designed and certified to meet, rather than its year of manufacture alone. The manufacturing date can offer a useful indication, but it is not definitive.

Although the year of manufacture provides a broad indication of a vehicle's emission standard, there can be exceptions. Some manufacturers introduced BS-VI-compliant models before the nationwide deadline. Therefore, owners should verify the classification through official vehicle documents or the manufacturer rather than relying on the manufacturing year alone.

How to check if my vehicle is BS-VI compliant? The most reliable way to establish a vehicle's emission standard is to check its registration and manufacturer documents.

A vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC) may list the applicable emission standard under fields such as “Fuel Norms”, “Emission Norms” or “Norms Type”. The exact field name can vary across records and registration systems.

Another useful document is Form 22, the initial certificate of compliance issued by the manufacturer. It specifies the emission norms applicable to the vehicle. Form 21, by contrast, is the vehicle's sale certificate submitted as part of the registration process and should not be confused with the emission compliance certificate.

If a physical copy of the RC is unavailable, owners can check their vehicle details through the government's Parivahan portal or the relevant state transport department's records.

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Can I check BS-VI compliance using the VIN? If the vehicle documents are unavailable, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or chassis number can help identify the vehicle and obtain its manufacturing details. A standard VIN typically has 17 characters and can often be found on the vehicle's dashboard near the windscreen, on a manufacturer's label or in the engine compartment. The exact location varies by model.

However, the VIN does not universally encode the vehicle's Bharat Stage classification. The position and meaning of its characters can vary by manufacturer, and the year code alone cannot confirm whether a vehicle is BS-VI compliant.

Owners can use the VIN or chassis number to seek the vehicle's specifications and emission classification from the manufacturer or an authorised dealer. Manufacturer labels and compliance documents may also provide the relevant information.

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate serves a different purpose: it records the vehicle's compliance with applicable in-use emission limits at the time of testing. It should not be treated as definitive proof of the vehicle's original BS classification.

Why are BS-VI-compliant vehicles important? Moving to stricter Bharat Stage emission standards has helped reduce pollution from new vehicles. Compared with BS-IV, BS-VI norms impose tighter limits on several pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, particularly for diesel vehicles.

BS-VI fuel also has a lower permissible sulphur content than BS-IV fuel. The limit fell from 50 parts per million under BS-IV to 10 parts per million under BS-VI, enabling the use of more advanced emission-control technologies.

These improvements can help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, contributing to better public health.

However, owning an older BS-III or BS-IV vehicle does not automatically mean that it is illegal to use or that it must be replaced immediately. Restrictions depend on the applicable laws, court directions, vehicle category, age, registration location and any local pollution-control measures in force.

In areas experiencing severe air pollution, authorities may impose temporary or category-specific restrictions on vehicle use. Owners should therefore check the latest applicable rules before assuming that their vehicle is either permitted or prohibited from operating.