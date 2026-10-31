No PUCC, no entry into Delhi from Nov 1: What the test measures, and pollutants it cannot trace

Under the revised Grap restrictions to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates won’t be allowed into the capital from Sunday, November 1. Vehicles emit 81% of the nitrogen oxides produced within Delhi, as per a study. (PTI) The restriction is a tightening of measures by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the panel that coordinates pollution control measures, under its the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). In October, CAQM directed authorities to ensure that pumps in the region refuse to sell fuel to vehicles without the certificates. “Strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC norms for vehicles and stop visibly polluting vehicles by impounding and/or levying maximum penalty,” the Delhi Police said in an advisory posted on X on Friday. It added that even BS-VI compliant vehicles, otherwise not restricted from entering Delhi, would also need to have valid and up-to-date PUC certificates. The PUC certificate records a test that checks two gases in petrol cars while the engine idles, and the darkness of exhaust smoke in diesel ones. Research has repeatedly found that this approach misses much of what vehicles emit because an idling engine behaves unlike one on the road, and the test cannot detect nitrogen oxides or the fine particles that escape a modern diesel’s filter.

Vehicles emit 81% of the nitrogen oxides produced within Delhi, according to a 2018 source study by The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Those gases go on to form fine particles and ozone in the air. What is a PUC certificate? Under Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle more than a year old “shall carry a valid ‘Pollution under control’ certificate”. It is valid for six months, or 12 months for vehicles built to the Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) and BS-VI emission standards. Private testing centres authorised by state transport departments issue the certificates. Driving a vehicle that breaks the standards can bring a fine of up to ₹10,000, up to three months in jail, or both. What does the test measure? For petrol, CNG and LPG vehicles, a technician pushes a probe into the tailpipe while the engine idles. An analyser reports carbon monoxide (CO), a poisonous gas that forms when fuel burns without enough oxygen, and hydrocarbons (HC), fuel that leaves the engine unburnt. A car built to BS-IV or later may emit no more than 0.3% CO and 200 parts per million of hydrocarbons. Older vehicles and two-wheelers are allowed more. Newer cars are also tested at “high idle”, with the engine held at about 2,500 rpm, where CO must stay under 0.2% and a reading called ‘lambda’ must fall between 0.97 and 1.03. Lambda compares the air in the engine with the amount needed to burn the fuel completely. A value of 1 means the mix is chemically exact, the narrow band in which a catalytic converter, the device that cleans exhaust gases, works. Diesel vehicles get a smoke test. With the vehicle stationary and the engine warm, the technician floors the accelerator several times while a smoke meter shines a beam of light through a sample of the exhaust and measures how much the smoke blocks. What makes Delhi’s winter haze? The haze is mostly particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) – particles less than 2.5 micrometres across, small enough to pass deep into the lungs. Some are released as particles: soot from engines, smoke from burning crop residue, wood and rubbish, ash from coal, and dust from roads, soil and building sites. Others form in the air, as gases from chimneys, exhausts, farms and drains react with one another. Scientists call these secondary particles. In winter, cold and still air near the ground holds both kinds close to the surface. A major study of Delhi's winter air, led by IIT Kanpur with IIT Delhi and TERI for the Delhi government, analysed the city's particles hour by hour from November 2022 to February 2023. PM2.5 in this timeframe averaged 192 micrograms per cubic metre, more than three times the national 24-hour standard of 60. The study attributed it to: Secondary inorganic particles, 32%: sulphate, nitrate and ammonium “formed in the atmosphere from the interaction of various gases” from “powerplants, refineries, brick kilns, vehicles, industry, agriculture, organic waste decomposition, and open drains”. An estimated 83% came from outside Delhi, from sources more than 30km from the monitoring site. Biomass burning, 24%

Vehicles, 17%

Coal and fly ash, 7%

Burning of municipal waste, 3%, and household fuel, 3%

Soil and road dust, 2%

Other sources, 12% An earlier TERI-ARAI study, using a different method, ranked transport second in Delhi’s winter PM2.5 at 28%, behind industry and power plants at 30%.