Doctor explains reasons for respiratory symptoms worsening at night, shares steps to reduce risk

Air pollution has turned winter into the season of smog, and some people experience a worsening cough, throat irritation, wheezing, or breathing discomfort in the evening and at night.

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Dr Vikas Mittal, director, department of pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle that this can result from a combination of air pollution, changing weather conditions, and underlying respiratory sensitivity. However, he did note that the symptoms do not necessarily worsen after sunset in everyone, and their timing alone cannot establish the cause.

How does air pollution affect the airways? In the words of Dr Mittal, “Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, irritating the airways and triggering inflammation. Exposure to pollutants can increase airway sensitivity, leading to coughing, wheezing, and chest discomfort.”

The physician further cautioned that people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other pre-existing respiratory conditions may be particularly vulnerable.