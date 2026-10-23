Long-term exposure to air pollutants can increase the risk of chronic kidney disease: Nephrologist explains
Being exposed to air pollutants like PM2.5 can trigger inflammation in kidneys, which is responsible for filtering out waste from the blood, cautions Dr Gupta.
With AQI shooting sky-high and Diwali fast approaching, air pollution is once again the subject of many conversations. While it is widely recognised for its impact on respiratory and cardiovascular health, nephrologist Dr Umesh Gupta told HT Lifestyle that the effects can reach the kidneys as well.
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“Emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to polluted air could contribute to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a condition characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function,” stated the physician.
While air pollution is not the sole cause of CKD, it may be an important environmental risk factor that warrants greater attention. Dr Gupta went on to explain how air pollution affects the kidneys, who are at greater risk, and what we can do to protect ourselves.
How does air pollution affect the kidneys?
The kidneys filter waste products from the blood, regulate fluid balance and help maintain blood pressure.
As Dr Gupta explained, “Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can enter the bloodstream through the lungs and trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. These processes may damage the delicate blood vessels within the kidneys, potentially affecting their ability to filter blood efficiently.”
He cautioned that long-term exposure to the pollutants may also contribute to hypertension and insulin resistance, both of which are established risk factors for kidney disease. Over time, these effects may increase the burden on the kidneys and potentially contribute to disease development or progression.
Who are at greater risk?
In the words of the nephrologist, “The concern may be particularly significant for people who already have diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity or a family history of kidney disease. Older adults and individuals living in areas with persistently high pollution levels may also face greater cumulative exposure.”
However, the physician noted that the relationship between air pollution and CKD is complex and that further research is needed to determine the extent of its direct contribution.
How can we protect kidney health?
During periods of poor air quality, there are several steps people can take to reduce their risk of exposure, shared Dr Gupta. They include:
- Monitoring local AQI updates
- Limiting strenuous outdoor activities
- Improving indoor ventilation when outdoor air quality permits
- Using appropriately sized air purifiers where feasible
- Avoiding tobacco smoke
- Maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood glucose levels
“CKD can develop silently, with few noticeable symptoms in its early stages,” warned the nephrologist. “People with diabetes, hypertension or other recognised risk factors should consult their healthcare provider about appropriate screening.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Umesh Gupta is the Director and HOD of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. He has more than 24 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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