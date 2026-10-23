Long-term exposure to air pollutants can increase the risk of chronic kidney disease: Nephrologist explains

With AQI shooting sky-high and Diwali fast approaching, air pollution is once again the subject of many conversations. While it is widely recognised for its impact on respiratory and cardiovascular health, nephrologist Dr Umesh Gupta told HT Lifestyle that the effects can reach the kidneys as well.

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“Emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to polluted air could contribute to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a condition characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function,” stated the physician.

While air pollution is not the sole cause of CKD, it may be an important environmental risk factor that warrants greater attention. Dr Gupta went on to explain how air pollution affects the kidneys, who are at greater risk, and what we can do to protect ourselves.

How does air pollution affect the kidneys? The kidneys filter waste products from the blood, regulate fluid balance and help maintain blood pressure.

As Dr Gupta explained, “Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can enter the bloodstream through the lungs and trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. These processes may damage the delicate blood vessels within the kidneys, potentially affecting their ability to filter blood efficiently.”

He cautioned that long-term exposure to the pollutants may also contribute to hypertension and insulin resistance, both of which are established risk factors for kidney disease. Over time, these effects may increase the burden on the kidneys and potentially contribute to disease development or progression.