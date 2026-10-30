Gynaecologist explains regular periods do not rule out PCOS, shares signs to watch out for

Regular periods are often considered a reassuring sign of reproductive health, but they do not necessarily rule out polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), believes gynaecologist Dr Palak Dewaan.

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“While irregular or missed periods are common among women with PCOS, the condition can present differently, and some women may continue to have seemingly regular menstrual cycles,” she shared with HT Lifestyle.

The gynaecologist explained that PCOS is a hormonal and metabolic condition that can affect ovulation, androgen levels and overall metabolic health. In adults, diagnosis is generally based on a combination of features rather than period irregularity alone.

“Doctors assess signs of excess androgens, problems with ovulation, polycystic ovarian morphology or elevated AMH levels, while also ruling out other conditions that can cause similar symptoms,” noted Dr Dewaan.

Warning signs for PCOS There are a number of warning signs that one needs to keep in mind that can help with the timely diagnosis of PCOS. The ones shared by Dr Dewaan are listed as follows.

1. Increased facial or body hair One of the signs that the gynaecologist advised women to watch for is increased facial or body hair.

“Coarser or darker hair appearing on the chin, upper lip, chest or abdomen can be associated with higher androgen activity,” she noted. “Persistent or worsening acne, particularly when it develops in adulthood, can also be a sign of hormonal imbalance.”