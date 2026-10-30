Doctor explains respiratory risks of festive smoke and winter pollution on vulnerable groups: Children, elderly and asthma patients

During the festive season, air quality can deteriorate significantly due to firecrackers, vehicular emissions, construction dust and other pollutants, and the effects are felt by many in the form of respiratory issues.

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Respiratory and sleep medicine expert Dr Mrinal Sircar shared with HT Lifestyle, “As winter sets in, low wind speeds and temperature inversion can trap these pollutants closer to the ground, increasing the duration of exposure.”

He cautioned that this combination can be particularly harmful for children, older adults, and people living with asthma or other respiratory conditions. He went on to elaborate on the effects of the same on vulnerable groups, as follows.

Effects on children According to Dr Sircar, children are more vulnerable because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, which means they can inhale more pollutants relative to their body weight.

“Exposure to polluted air can cause throat irritation, persistent coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulties,” he noted. “In children with asthma, it may trigger an acute episode, even if their symptoms were previously well controlled.”