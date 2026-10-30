Doctor explains increased risk of stroke on winter mornings, shares steps to take to stay safe

On a cold winter morning, it can be tempting to stay under a warm blanket a little longer and postpone the morning walk. For people with high blood pressure, diabetes or a history of heart disease, however, winter calls for a little more attention to their health, cautioned neurologist Dr Deep Das.

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“Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to narrow, which can raise blood pressure. Blood pressure also tends to run higher during winter in some people. Such changes may place additional strain on the cardiovascular system, especially for older adults and those who already have risk factors for stroke,” shared Dr Das with HT Lifestyle.

He did assure that the cold itself does not mean one will have a stroke. What matters is the combination of weather and existing health conditions and daily habits. “Reduced physical activity, changes in diet and irregular medication use can make blood pressure harder to manage during colder months,” he warned.

Precautions to take before going out in the cold After waking up on a winter morning, Dr Das advised against going from a heated room into very cold air suddenly.

“Dress in layers, cover any exposed skin and allow yourself time to adjust before you start exercising outside,” he stated. “If you are unaccustomed to strenuous activity, do not begin with a demanding walk or workout in the cold.”

People with hypertension should monitor their blood pressure as advised by their doctor and continue prescribed medication. “Do not skip doses because you feel well or change them without medical guidance,” shared the neurologist.

Those living with diabetes, high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease should also keep up with regular check-ups.