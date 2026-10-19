Skipping meals, ignoring sleep and relying on low-fat products: 5 seemingly healthy habits that could be quietly harming your heart health

Everyone wants to keep their heart healthy. From swapping fizzy drinks for fruit juice to reaching for protein bars and sticking to daily fitness routines, we often make lifestyle choices that we believe are good for us. However, some habits that appear healthy on the surface may be doing more harm than good when it comes to heart health.

Also Read | Is your Navratri platter heart healthy? Cardiologist shares how vrat foods quietly strain the heart and ways to make them healthier

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant international cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, highlights five habits commonly considered healthy that could have unintended consequences for the heart, explaining why they may be worth reconsidering.

Drinking fruit juices and smoothies According to Dr Mandal, fruits are beneficial for the heart, but fruit juice is quite different. When you remove the fibre found in whole fruit, juice contains a high concentration of sugar that can rapidly increase blood glucose levels. He explains, “Prolonged high sugar levels are associated with weight gain, inflammation, and elevated triglycerides. Some bottled smoothies can contain as much sugar as a regular soft drink. Choosing whole fruit or making a smoothie at home with vegetables and protein is a healthier alternative.”

‘Low-fat’ and ‘sugar-free’ products Food labels can be misleading. To preserve the flavour of fat free food, manufacturers may add more sugar, sodium or refined starch. Snacks that are labeled sugar-free often still have a lot of processing done to them and can cause a lot of cravings. Dr Mandal recommends, “When reading food labels, you shouldn’t just rely on the claims on the front. You should look at all the ingredients, the nutrition label, and the rest of the claims.”