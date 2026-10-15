Is your Navratri platter heart healthy? Cardiologist shares how vrat foods quietly strain the heart and ways to make them healthier

Many of us begin Navratri believing that cutting out grains, onion and garlic automatically makes our meals healthier. When it comes to heart health, however, this is only part of the picture. While fasting can offer certain health benefits, what you choose to put on your plate matters just as much, if not more, than what you leave out.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal – senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida – breaks down how a conventional Navratri fasting platter can affect heart health and shares practical ways to make it more heart-friendly.

Fasting-friendly foods that quietly strain the heart Many popular fasting snacks use ingredients that have been deep fried and starchy. Dr Mandal points out, “Things like Kuttu puri, singhara puris, sabudana vada, aloo chaat, fried makhana, and packets of banana chips can be consumed on a fast, but can also contain a large amount of refined carbs, salt, and oil.”

“Another ingredient is sabudana. It is pure starch with a very low protein and fiber content. Deep fried potatoes are also fasting foods and can add even more of a fasting food burden when eaten in larger quantities,” he adds.

Moreover, the sweets that accompany these dishes during the festive season, including halwa, barfi, and milk-based drinks sweetened with kheer, also contain sugar and fat. According to the cardiologist, eating a lot of sugar and fat for nine days can raise the levels of sugar and triglycerides, particularly for individuals who are diabetic or at risk of becoming diabetic.