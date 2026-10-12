How to ‘fibremaxx’ this Navratri: Nutritionist shares simple hacks to add more fibre to your festive meals for balanced feasting

Navratri is a time of devotion, vibrant celebrations and festive indulgence. Whether you are observing a fast, savouring traditional delicacies or dancing the night away at garba celebrations, food is an integral part of the festivities. However, changes in meal timings and daily routines can lead to frequent snacking, increased consumption of fried foods and sweets, and a feeling of heaviness or discomfort after eating.

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According to Roshni Sanghvi, holistic nutritionist and functional health expert at Clinic Living Plus, one simple nutritional strategy that can help during the festive season is to increase your fibre intake.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she points out that fibre is often associated solely with relieving constipation, when its benefits extend far beyond digestive health. Adequate fibre intake is linked to better metabolic health, which can support fat burning at rest, improved hormonal health and a reduced risk of several lifestyle-related and chronic diseases.

“I suggest my clients count fibre even before protein for this very reason. Especially when it comes to festivities in India, we live in a country that celebrates food. Food is central to all festivals, and it’s very easy to overeat. One way fibre can help is to ‘pre-load’ your meals. Think of this simple exercise of starting your meal with fibre first,” explains Roshni.

Start with fibre before your festive meals One simple strategy is to include fibre-rich foods at the beginning of a meal. Starting with a salad, a vegetable-based soup or a whole fruit can help promote satiety and support a more balanced eating pattern.

Roshni highlights, “During Navratri, this approach can be adopted to suit your fasting practices and dietary preferences. For instance, you could begin your meal with a fruit, include cucumber with your fasting thali, or add permitted vegetables to your preparations. The idea is not to restrict yourself from enjoying festive foods, but to make your meals more nutritionally balanced.”